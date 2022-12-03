HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle brothers’ drive-up/ride-up donation drive collecting food and coats

The snow couldn’t keep Dominic and Atticus from their annual drive-up/ride-up food drive in the lot behind Hope Lutheran (off SW Oregon just east of California). So they’re waiting for you until 3 pm, collecting coats as well as nonperishable food. You can safely pull into a covered space so tgey can unload what you brought, so don’t worry about the snow/slush. (Do remember that California is now closed, south of Oregon to north of Edmunds, in preparation for tonight’s festival, so approach the lot entrance from Oregon – it’s on the westbound side.)