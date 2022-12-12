CLEANUP: City crews along Harbor Avenue

Thanks for the tip. City crews are cleaning up what is or was an encampment area in the greenbelt along the inland side of Harbor Avenue SW, south/east of Fairmount Avenue. This isn’t the RV encampment area – currently seven RVs and a few trucks are scattered along the other side of Harbor. One city rep explained that this is/was a small encampment with a large amount of debris. According to the King County Assessor‘s map, it’s Parks Department land. We have an inquiry out to the city’s homelessness-response spokesperson to try to find out more.