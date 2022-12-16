BIZNOTE: Mama Bear Midwife Care opens in north Morgan Junction

One of West Seattle’s newest businesses has opened in north Morgan Junction: Aneke Roach has launched Mama Bear Midwife Care Sanctuary at 6021 California SW. Roach, who’s been a certified midwife for more than 20 years, says, “The idea for this sanctuary was conceived from my seeing and feeling the difficulties that many pregnant people experience in their process of searching for loving care, exploring medical assistance alternatives, discovering a place to grow into parenthood, and enjoying this new chapter of their lives deeply.” She and her team plan to offer:

-holistic midwife care

-in-person childbirth education classes (CBE classes) during pregnancy

-midwife/monitrice and doula support during birth

-postpartum packages for lactation support and newborn care advice

-belly binding/ massage, bone closure ceremony, baby massage courses, lactation tea meetups, dads meetups

-fun events for all stages of becoming parents and early parenthood

You can find out more about Mama Bear Midwife Care via their website, here.