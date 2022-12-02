2 tree lightings, Winter Wander scavenger hunt, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday photo @ Hiawatha, tweeted by @i8ipod)

Still just a little snow on the ground (and a little more possible) as one of the biggest weekends of the holiday season begins. So here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (where you’ll find lots of other seasonal info too):

SOUTHWEST POOL: Normal operations today, limited operations tomorrow, as announced last night.

POTTERY POP-UP: Shop work by artists from Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay during the first day of this three-day pop-up at California/Oregon, 11 am-5 pm,

CAT/KITTEN ADOPTION: 2-4 pm at Pet Elements (6511 California SW), Beloveds Animal Relief Rescue Foundation can introduce you to cats/kittens looking for their forever homes.

FESTIVAL AND FRUIT-TREE LIGHTING: Celebrate the season with a two-part High Point celebration, first a Winter Festival 3-5 pm, then the Fruit Tree Lighting at 5:15 – this year it’s all happening outside Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) and the Amphitheater behind it: “Join over 15 organizations with fun-filled activities for all ages. Dance to live music from West Seattle High School Band and stay for the fruit tree lighting.”

SCAVENGER HUNT BEGINS: At 4 pm, the hunt is on! That’s the official start time for the nine-day Winter Wander West Seattle scavenger hunt that Alice Kuder is presenting again this year – have fun exploring the peninsula, with a chance for prizes from local businesses. Register your team ASAP – all the details are in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Second weekend begins for thousands of lights synched to music outside a home on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – 6:30-10 pm,

‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’ AT OLG: 7 pm outside Our Lady of Guadalupe (7000 35th SW), the lighting of the city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree and thousands of other lights on the OLG grounds, plus a Christmas carol singalong and more. Bring nonperishable food if you can, to donate to St. Vincent de Paul.

HOLIDAY CONCERT: West Seattleite-founded Puget Soundworks, an all-gender, LGBTQIA+-centered community chorus, presents the first of three performances of their holiday concert “Menagerie,” 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – tickets here.

THE PROFITS: Live at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), alternative/new wave/rock/funk. Doors at 7, music at 8, $10.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s your next chance to see “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.