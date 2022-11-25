WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Winter Wander scavenger hunt starts in one week – sign up now!

It’s a one-of-a-kind West Seattle holiday event – and it’s now just one week away. Starting next Friday, Winter Wander invites you to roam the peninsula in a holiday scavenger hunt, with prizes. Organizer Alice Kuder explains:

Winter Wander is a free, 10-day outdoor adventure designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun!

Dates/Times: Begins Friday, December 2, 2022 at 5 PM; ends Sunday, December 11, 7 PM

Location: It starts at your front door and takes you wandering through five different West Seattle neighborhoods

Rules/Instruction sheet available for download now here

Clue sheet and map available for download starting at 4 PM December 2 here

Open to West Seattle residents of all ages, as well as their friends and families.

Team registration is now open via email to wswinterwander@gmail.com. Every registered, participating team will receive a $10 gift card from a local business.

$100 gift card for the first team to correctly solve and submit solutions to all 25 clues.

Swag Bag filled with goodies from various West Seattle businesses will be awarded to one team by random drawing.

Donations to West Seattle Food Bank and Toys for Tots deposited in donation barrels at Jefferson Square lobby will earn extra drawing tickets.