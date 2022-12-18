18 options for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Harbor Seal photographed off Constellation Park on Friday by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SANTA HOUSE IN THE JUNCTION: DIY photos with Santa 10 am-1 pm in the pop-up space on lower level of Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon). Free – three different settings you can choose from!

GARDEN CENTER: Postponed from last Saturday – rare open day for the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center! 10 am-3 pm, north end of campus. (6000 16th SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – full details in our calendar listing.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Whether you’re planning to enroll a student at Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) or just starting your school research early, this chance to tour the school and meet staff is for you. (10015 28th SW)

COVID VACCINATIONS: Community pop-up clinic at Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW), 11 am-4 pm, with walk-ins accepted – both vaccinations and boosters offered.

FIREFIGHTERS COLLECTING TOYS FOR TOTS: Bring new unwrapped toys to Westwood Village QFC (2600 SW Barton) noon-2 pm and meet Seattle firefighters!

PET SUPPLIES PLUS GRAND OPENING: Also at Westwood Village, the new shop celebrates its grand opening all weekend, starting with noon-2 pm festivities today including Beloveds Animal Rescue Relief Foundation:

GIFT-WRAP EVENT: Also with Beloveds, noon-4 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), “We are providing gift-wrapping services for a suggested donation to Beloveds Foundation. We will have some gift wrap, ribbon, etc., and folks can come by who are not customers of Meeples Games too!”

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM GIFT SHOP: Noon-4 pm, visit the gift shop at the home of local history, with a 50%-off sale on glass ornaments and books. (3003 61st SW)

WHITE CENTER SANTACON: 2-5 pm free family activities, then starting at 5 pm, a food/bar crawl requiring a wristband (as a fundraiser for WestSide Baby), all at multiple White Center/South Delridge venues – details here.

SANTA AT OUNCES: Santa at Ounces, 3-6 pm. Free DIY photos – people and/or pets. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SANTA AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the famous light display for photos, 5-9 pm. Bring a donation of nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

MONKEYPOX (MPX) VACCINATIONS: 5-8 pm at Arthur’s (2311 California SW), those eligible can get a first or second shot, no appointment necessary.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Third weekend for thousands of lights synched to music outside the Iversons‘ home on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – 6:30-10 pm.

BELLS OF THE SOUND: 7 pm concert with Puget Sound’s premier handbell choir at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW) – more info in our calendar listing.

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: At 7:30 pm, it’s the second night for the Twelfth Night Productions presentation of The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film, performed at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info and other details on the TNP website.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s the next performance of “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

LAUGH IT UP: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), it’s comedy night! $10.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!