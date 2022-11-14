YOU CAN HELP: 2 holiday-season school fundraisers

Two holiday-season fundraisers for West Seattle schools:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Friends of Roxhill is asking for support for families this season:

Every child should have a holiday meal and present, and parents and caregivers could use less stress this holiday season. You can make a difference by donating today! Roxhill Elementary, a Title I school here in West Seattle, has over 50 families who need support through the holiday season. All funds donated go directly to our RoxStar families. Go here to give. Friends of Roxhill is a registered non-profit. If you would prefer to donate by check, please mail it to the school at 7740 34th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126. Thank you for being a friend!

ALKI ELEMENTARY: We just got word of this, but note it’s the last day to order:

Alki PTA has partnered with local producers to bring you items that are perfect for showing gratitude with family, friends, and loved ones.

*Pre-order your pies and goodies by November 14th

*Drive-by Pick-up November 21st at Alki Elementary from 11-3pm or delivery is available as well. Remlinger Farms Fresh Pies (2 pounds of fresh fruit per pie!)

Macrina Bakery Squash Loaf

Macrina Bakery Cinnamon Rolls

Macrina Bakery Herb Rolls and Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

Gratitude Activity Kits

Got a fundraiser/donation drive for YOUR school, nonprofit, etc.? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!