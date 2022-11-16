WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Art, theater, donuts, and more

(Photo by Kevin Stock, who “caught this heron sipping a drink of water from our neighbor’s bird bath on this cold November morning”)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DONUT FUNDRAISER: Last day to order Krispy Kreme donuts to pick up Friday at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), whose PTSA is selling them as a fundraiser.

DONATION DRIVE BEGINS: Our Holiday Guide includes a growing list of holiday-season donation drives, many at local businesses, and one starts today – West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is collecting gifts for kids/teens served by Treehouse – see the wish list here.

ARTIST RECEPTION: Celebrate the artists of “Shapes of Our Community“ 6-8 pm tonight at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

‘THE CURIOUS MRS. SAVAGE’: Another chance to see the West Seattle High School production, 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Our calendar listing has the synopsis and ticket link (note that this production offers a streaming option too).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!