6:40 PM: We haven’t heard yet from anyone who’s completely lost power, but many report flickers around the peninsula – from here in Upper Fauntleroy (multiple times over the span of a few minutes) to Puget Ridge. We’re monitoring …

7 PM: By now it seems safe to say that the flickering did NOT indicate a larger outage somewhere; the Seattle City Light map shows only a pocket of five customers along Myers Way in the unincorporated area.