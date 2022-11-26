WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Your options for day 3 of the holiday weekend

This preview of what’s up today/tonight is again split into two lists – first one, events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

CRAFT FAIR: 8 am-2 pm, local artists and crafters are at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) selling their creations.

NATIVE ART MARKET: The Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) offers a multitude of chances to support Indigenous artists/crafters while buying unique gifts.

(WSB photo: Art by Tom Goodwin)

10 am-5 pm today and tomorrow. (Here’s our Friday report.)

YOUNGSTOWN HOLIDAY MARKET: 10 am-2 pm:

Youngstown Coffee is hosting a Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday (located in our community space next to our coffee shop) Come shop local BIPOC and LGBTQ creators and makers and find adorable specially made gifts. Additionally, a percentage of proceeds from Youngstown Coffee’s holiday drinks that day will be donated to Diversity Alliance of Puget Sound, which supports transgender and non-binary folks through advocacy and connection.

(6032 California SW)

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: You’ve heard us say it many times – EVERY day should be Shop Small Business Day. But today’s the day in the holiday-shopping season that gets the extra promotional boost, so go show your favorite indie West Seattle businesses some extra love. The ones having sales that continue today include four WSB sponsors – Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (6400 California SW), Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW), and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska). Details (and TRG’s fun video) are in our preview. We’ve also heard from Brocante Beach House (2622 Alki SW), with special plans for today.

CHRISTMAS SHIP: Tonight brings the second and third/final West Seattle stops for the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship

Tonight’s stops are Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) at 5:35 pm, Alki Beach Park (60th/Alki) at 8:35 pm. The Dickens Carolers sing from the ship, you watch from shore! (Here’s our Friday report.)

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: The lights-and-music show on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota is back! 6:30-10 pm tonight.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s the second night for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

CHRISTMAS TREES: All West Seattle tree options are now up and running. Our Holiday Guide has the list.

From here, it’s the non-holiday-related happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), indoors and outdoors, local activists are writing postcards to Georgia voters supporting the Democratic incumbent in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP BY THE BRIDGE: 11 am-1 pm, meet at the west end of the Park ‘n’ Ride under the bridge – details in our calendar listing,

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6940 California SW), with author Kerri Kokias.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

WEST END GIRLS: The monthly drag extravaganza at The Skylark, doors at 7 pm, online tickets $13, at the door $15. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT LAUGHTER: 9 pm, comedy at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!