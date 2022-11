9:42 PM: Police are out with a K-9 right now in Highland Park, searching for a man suspected of shooting at another man. This is centered at 10th/Cloverdale, though the search is ranging further out – the suspect was reportedly last seen eastbound on Cloverdale. We haven’t heard a description yet. No injuries reported.

9:50 PM: Police have reported finding a shell casing – “.380 auto” – in the alley behind the house where this is reported to have happened.