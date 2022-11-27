WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect in custody

If you wondered about the sizable police presence near Admiral Way/Lander, officers were in a standoff of sorts with a burglary suspect. According to the original dispatch, police were called by a real-estate agent who found an unauthorized person in the house. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was still there when officers arrived; they covered all the exits and started telling him to come out. He didn’t, and kept moving from room to room inside the house; eventually they went in and took him into custody. Officers subsequently told dispatch that he was asking for SFD medics but wouldn’t say why; they’re there now.