FERRY ALERTS: Two Triangle Route problems

From Washington State Ferries, two problems on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth (aka “Triangle”) route – first, it’s down to one-boat service until after 9 pm tonight, as M/V Kitsap had to tie up because of a crew shortage. WSF says it’s solved the problem in time for Kitsap to resume service with a “late 9:15 p.m. from Fauntleroy to Vashon.” Also affecting the route right now, Vashon is down to one slip. WSF says slip #1 is the only one usable right now because of “an issue with the hanger bar in slip #2” and says this may last several days, as repairs “are tentatively scheduled for November 29.” You can check for status changes here.