CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS celebrates student athletes’ success

Chief Sealth International High School celebrated fall-sports success with its seasonal banquet last night, In addition to its sport-by-sport award, they also celebrated two college signings – softball player Jing Gardner has signed with the University of Washington:

Soccer player Vivian Gaither is headed to Quincy University, one of several successful student athletes in her family, which joined her to celebrate – mom Michelle and brothers Kyler and Chase – with coach Michael Rillo:

Vivian also won the individual award for soccer.

Now, the other individual award winners: Slow-pitch softball winner was also Metro League 3A co-MVP, Puna Faga, shown with Metro League Coach of the Year Sergio Lopez:

The football honoree was Demiko Bousley, shown with coach Daron Camacho:

For volleyball, Charlotte Lindow, with coach Desiree Johnson:

For golf, Nevin Pivar, with coach George Cano:

For swimming, Emma Osgood, with coach Stephanie Hunt:

And for cross country, Violet Beck with coach Miguel Bautista:

Congratulations to the athletes and coaches, and to Chief Sealth athletic director Ernest Policarpio!