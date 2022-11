(WSB file photo)

Yet another holiday tradition is coming back from pandemic hiatus. The West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) Holiday Taste sampling event returns Thursday (November 10th), 4-7 pm. That’s when the store and its vendors serve up tastes of a wide variety of foods you might consider for your holiday menus; this will be the first time since 2019! The store is at California/Fauntleroy.