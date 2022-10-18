WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 12 options!

(More fall flowers! Photographed by Gary Pro)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:

BLOCK DROP: Find DIY cleaning supplies – and drop off what your cleanup collects – at Walt Hundley Playfield 34th/Myrtle), until 6 pm.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open until 6 pm today, and you can see the Southwest Artist Showcase display during those hours.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action as Election Day approaches – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT: 6:30 pm, meet the teachers, tour the classroom, ask questions about kindergarten at Hope Lutheran School (42nd/Oregon) – our calendar listing has the registration link.

TOASTMASTERS: Online meeting at 6:30 pm – all welcome – info’s in our calendar listing.

OPEN MIC: Your moment in the spotlight awaits you, 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

STAR WARS MINIATURES NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) hosts this weekly 7 pm event.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!