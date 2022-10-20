WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: What’s happening and what’s not happening

(Smoke-choked sunrise photographed at Don Armeni by Doug Eglington)

Today’s list will be updated as the day goes on with any smoke-related cancellations/changes we hear about (please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 if you have something to report). To start with:

TRANSFER STATIONS CLOSED: Seattle Public Utilities is closing them again today, including the one in west South Park that serves this area.

Now, here’s what IS happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

JOB FAIR: Now through 7 pm at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW).

EARTHQUAKE DRILL: 10:20 am today, it’s the Great Washington Shakeout – you can participate wherever you are.

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm, get food from/at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton) and help the HSA G04/05 team raise money for their last travel tournament as a team. The code and other info can be found here.

DESIGN COMMISSION TALKS LIGHT RAIL: Two weeks after touring potential West Seattle light-rail station sites, the Seattle Design Commission talks again today about the WS/Ballard Sound Transit project, 1:30 pm. Here’s how to attend online, or in-person downtown.

DIA DE MUERTOS CRAFT EVENT: 3:30 pm-5 pm, the South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.) will teach you how to make a nicho for Dia de Muertos.

BEER FUNDRAISER: 4-10 pm, another dine-out fundraiser, this one benefiting the Alki Elementary PTA, at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

THINKING ABOUT BUYING A HOME? “Buyers and Bubbly” class tonight with experts from every step of the process, 6-8 pm at Compass Real Estate in The Junction (4531 California SW).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

SELF-DEFENSE CLASS: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – email to see if spots are still open.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm monthly meeting, which you can attend online (connection info is in our calendar listing) or in-person (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds). Agenda is on the ACC website (click October 20th on this page).

‘SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING;: Final week begins for the ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning,” 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!