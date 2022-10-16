WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Not just from one fire

The five-week-old Bolt Creek Fire isn’t the only one that’s been sending smoke our way. Two other fires have come into view east of Seattle – the photo above was tweeted tonight by Kevin Freitas, who has that view from one of West Seattle’s higher elevations, near Providence Mount St. Vincent (Beacon Hill is in the foreground). Earlier today, Eastside Fire and Rescue noted that the Loch Katrine and Murphy Lake fires had come into view from this side of the Cascades. Right now, West Seattle has better air quality than North Seattle (as shown here), after a day in which the high-temperature at Sea-Tac Airport smashed the old record for this date – 88, previous record 72. The forecast still suggests rain is expected, finally, by Friday.
West Seattle, Washington
