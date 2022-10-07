WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Got a ukulele? WSUP! is for you

(Photo courtesy WSUP!)

If you’ve got a ukulele, this group is looking for you. Mike at WSUP! sent the announcement:

WSUP! (name includes exclamation mark) – West Seattle Ukulele Players – are people sharing the joy of ukulele and music welcoming all and serving the West Seattle Community. We are open to ukulele players at all skill levels to join together and make music. We meet on Thursdays from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. We supply the links to musical sources we will play from. Currently we are playing outside at assorted locales in West Seattle. To see where we will be playing next, go to our public page or can contact me directly – foxslair (at) seanet.com.