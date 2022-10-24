WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat returns this Saturday

(WSB photo, October 2021)

That’s the crew at Outer Space Seattle during last year’s first-ever Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat event. They just sent word it’s returning this year – 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (October 29th). Seven Alki businesses are participating so far – here’s the map:

We’re added this to the trick-or-treat-event list atop the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, which also lists seasonal fun from front-yard shows to bar parties – if you have something to add, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!