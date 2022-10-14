WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 notes

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

BLOCK DROP: As the texted photo shows, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you pick up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!

LAST DAY TO COMMENT: Should zoning exceptions be granted for the Alki Elementary rebuild? Today’s the deadline for comments, as explained in our story from last week.

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open until 6 pm today.

GLASS-BLOWING DEMO/ART GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: As part of “Refract – The Seattle Glass Experience,” you can see live glass-blowing noon-4 pm at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) and check out their art-glass pumpkin patch.

CAKE! Lovely and Dapper Desserts will pop up with other food vendors at The Nook (2206 California SW) tonight, 5-10 pm.

SILENT DISCO: Dance to music only you can hear, 6-8 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), explained in our calendar listing.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: One home game tonight – the West Seattle High School Wildcats host Ingraham at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm. Admission is $4 students/senior citizens, $6 adults, cash only. P.S. If you’re wondering who’s playing at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), that’ll be O’Dea vs. Ballard, 7 pm.

MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, the monthly Songwriters’ Showcase takes the stage at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW), free, all ages.

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: West Seattle’s “sassiest bingo party” starts at 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

AT ARTSWEST: The ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the third week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

