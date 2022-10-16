WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 of our feathered neighbors

Thanks for the ongoing bird photos! We have seven more to share on this football afternoon, starting above with the “real” Seahawk – an Osprey – photographed by Steve Bender. Next, a bird that never seems to look the same in any two photos, a Great Blue Heron, first by Michael Ostrogorsky:

Next in silhouette by Stewart L.

This Hawk visited Eric Taney in North Admiral:

Cindy Roberts saw this Barred Owl at Seola Pond:

A Pileated Woodpecker was on a Lincoln Park tree when Kathryn Smith saw it:

And in a double-check of the files, we found Samantha Burton‘s California Scrub-Jay photo from August:

Remember that it’s still fall migration time for some birds – so the Lights Out program has good suggestions to follow. Meantime, we appreciate bird (and other) photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!