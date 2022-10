(September photo courtesy Katie Kauffman)

Last month we reported on that mural in Puget Ridge, “Lukia e Tenifa” by Toka Valu. The mural at 18th/Myrtle is one of four West Seattle installations that are part of the city’s “Art Interruptions” program; they’re now all detailed and explained here, in a newly published feature on the city’s ArtBeat website. Some are as simple as signs; all are meant to be temporary, the city says, even the mural.