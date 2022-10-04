THINK SNOW! West Seattle Ski Swap coming up

(WSB file photo)

Hard to imagine with this extended summery weather, but snow season really isn’t far away, and that’s why Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) wants to help you get ready by presenting the annual West Seattle Ski Swap. M2SO has been presenting the Ski Swap for more than a decade! This year it’s set for Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska, across the street from the M2SO shop). You can sell and/or buy gear for the season ahead. If you’re selling, the dropoff hours are 3-7 pm Friday, October 21, and you can register in advance here; if you’re shopping, the hours will be 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday on sale weekend. P.S. It’s not just for skis – you can sell/buy snowboards, boots, clothing, and other winter accessories.