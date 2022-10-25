More ‘natural drainage’ in Highland Park, and a chance to ask questions

(From SPU website: Rendering of ‘natural drainage system’ a few years post-installation)

On a rainy night, we have an update on another “natural-drainage systems” project in West Seattle – this time in Highland Park. These are the types of installations that have previously gone by names such as “roadside raingardens.” If you have questions about it, you’ll have a chance to ask project reps from Seattle Public Utilities during Wednesday night’s HPAC meeting. An info-sheet sent to nearby residents (see it here) says the project will be built along SW Holden between 16th SW and 17th SW and on a half-block of the east side of 17th. SPU is working with SDOT because the project will involve street changes too:

• Natural Drainage Systems: Natural drainage systems will help improve stormwater drainage and remove

pollutants from stormwater runoff to improve water quality in Longfellow Creek. • Roadway Improvements: This project will include roadway improvements, such as curb bulbs, ADA ramps, and landscape plantings. Community input, alongside technical evaluations, will be essential during each project phase. The project team will work with impacted neighbors and community members to understand important issues in the neighborhood and identify feasible and appropriate locations for natural drainage systems. Community members will be able to share their input through a variety of online and in-person activities and surveys. Community engagement will be ongoing through all phases of the project – planning, design, and construction.

There’s more project info on the official website, where you’ll also see how to participate in/watch tomorrow night’s online meeting, which starts at 7 pm. SPU says the design starts early next year, and construction is expected in 2024-2025.