HELPING: Rotary Viewpoint Park gets TLC from its namesakes

Rotary Viewpoint Park is cleaner this afternoon thanks to local Rotarians. Martha Sidlo sent the photos and report:

This morning, the Rotary Club of West Seattle spruced up Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th and Alaska.

The project was coordinated by Gina Topp, the club’s Community Service Chairwoman. Rotarians planted new plants provided by the City of Seattle, weeded, and picked up debris and trash.

The park now looks spiffier than it has in a long time.