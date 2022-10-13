HALLOWEEN SEASON: Light show to see

As we continue spotlighting Halloween decorations, Ryan invites you to see the light show at his home on 47th SW between Dakota and Andover:

The show lasts about 18 minutes and is set to Halloween-themed music. You can listen via FM radio or a smartphone app; there is also a small push-to-listen speaker. It runs from dark until 10 pm every night between now and October 31.

We’ll be adding this to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and then our annual West Seattle Halloween Guide, which we’ll be assembling this weekend – got something we should inckude? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!