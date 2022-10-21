HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Frights’ in Delridge yard

Ten nights until Halloween, and we’re back to showcasing West Seattle decorations. The photo above is perhaps the least scary scene in David‘s Delridge yard, judging by the video he sent with this announcement:

Halloween frights return for 2022 at 5206 23rd Ave SW. We are one block east of Delridge Way and SW Brandon St. Just past the new home construction. The 29th, 30th, and 31st will have lights, sounds and ghosts. Full-size treats on Halloween.

This is one of the displays featured in our West Seattle Halloween Guide, and we’re continuing to add more – if you have decorations or an event to tell us about, send info (and photos if available) to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!