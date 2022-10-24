FOLLOWUP: Zoning exceptions for new Alki Elementary? Extra time to comment

(Rendering by Mahlum, from the info packet for proposed zoning ‘departures’)

If you’re interested in commenting on the nine zoning exceptions – “departures” – proposed for the Alki Elementary rebuild, you have extra time. The city has extended the comment deadline to November 4th. The proposed departures are:

1) Greater-than-allowed building height

2) Reduced vehicular parking quantity

3) Bus loading and unloading

4) New curb cut to service area without vehicular parking

5) Increased curb-cut width

6) Increased curb-cut flare

7) Reduced bicycle parking (long-term) quantity

8) Amended bicycle parking performance standards

9) Signage/changing-image sign

For details on the project and the proposed departures, go here. Here’s how to comment:

Nelson Pesigan

E-mail: Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov

Mailing Address:

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

PO Box 94649

Seattle, WA 98124-4649

Construction is expected to start next year and last for two years, during which time Alki Elementary will be temporarily housed at the former Schmitz Park Elementary, which is currently temporary home to West Seattle Elementary, while an addition is being built at its permanent campus.