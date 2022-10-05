District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s the West Seattle list for the rest of today:

BLOCK DROP: Today you’ll find DIY cleanup equipment at Cottage Grove Park (26th/Brandon) until 6 pm.

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online. This month’s main topic is the West Seattle/South Park coalition’s purpose and future. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have an event – one-time or recurring – to add to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!