CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Arson suspect arrested hours after judge released him in another case

Sunday morning, we reported briefly on what was a short-lived Seattle Fire “full response” that resulted in an arrest in what police said was a domestic-violence case. We have since learned that the arrest happened hours after the suspect was released from jail – despite prosecutors’ objections – following another arrest that we had mentioned here, two shoplift-turned-robbery cases on Friday. The suspect, 37-year-old Farah I. Yusuf (shown at right in a Department of Corrections photo), is now charged in all three incidents. Here’s what we know, according to documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Just before 2:30 pm Friday, police were called to the High Point Walgreens after a report that a man shoplifting electronics accessories had threatened an employee with what he said was a Taser. A short time later, a man matching the same description was reported to have brandished a knife at employees trying to stop shoplifting at Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less. After officers working on the incidents realized they were looking for the same suspect, Yusuf was found at Roxhill Park, arrested and booked into jail for investigation of robbery. The next day – Saturday – he had a bail hearing; the prosecutor asked that he be held in lieu of $100,000 bail, but a judge identified by the KCPAO as Pro Tem Judge Walsh declined to set bail and ordered Yusuf released.

The jail register says Yusuf got out of jail at 8:45 pm Saturday. A little over 10 hours late, around 7 am Sunday, he was arrested again, this time for investigation of arson. Two 911 calls came in from High Point addresses a short distance apart – one about broken windows, one saying a relative was trying to kill him and trying to set the house on fire. That house was found to have had some fire/smoke damage, and what appeared to be a makeshift Molotov cocktail was found. Something similar was found at the other location, along with a strong smell suggesting gasoline had been poured. Yusuf was found nearby. Court documents say he admitted what he’d done, including setting a fire, which relatives say they put out after a smoke detector awakened them. Investigators say he told them he was upset because he asked if he could come into either house to sleep and was told no.

He appeared in court on Monday in connection with those allegations, and this time Judge Gregg Hirakawa set bail at $100,000; court documents say prosecutors asked for $600,000. Yusuf is now charged with three counts of second-degree robbery for the Friday incidents and four felonies for what happened Sunday – first-degree arson/domestic violence, attempted first-degree arson/domestic violence, possession of an incendiary device, and felony harassment/domestic violence

Yusuf has a felony record, including assault and theft convictions last year for which he served time, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Also, in December 2020, we reported on a robbery charge filed against him for another incident at the High Point Walgreens. Court records show that case ended with reduced charges in a plea bargain; we haven’t yet been able to find records for the sentencing.

Before last weekend, he had been arrested at least four times this year, according to the KCPAO: First, a theft/trespass case in early June, referred to the City Attorney’s Office as a misdemeanor case; arrested in June 22nd in another case referred to the CAO, which charged him with harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, property destruction, obstruction, and property destruction, but the case was dismissed for competency issues; arrested July 28th in a case that police never referred to either the KCPAO or CAO; arrested August 5th for a case in which the CAO charged him with unlawful use of a weapon to intimidate another and unconcealed carry. This too was dismissed by a Municipal Court judge for competency issues.

He remains in jail in connection with the new charges and is scheduled to be arraigned next month.