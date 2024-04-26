Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Crow at Seacrest, photographed by Robin Sinner)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FINAL DAY FOR TRANSPORTATION LEVY FEEDBACK: Got something to say about the mayor’s proposed renewal/expansion transportation levy? Today’s the final day for feedback on the draft – go here to provide yours.

WATER TAXI EXTENDED HOURS: Second Friday for the Water Taxi’s spring/summer hours, which add Friday and Saturday later-evening service each week.

STAY & PLAY INDOOR GYM: Free drop-in play, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Seattle Public Library‘s just-announced closure days continue; the West Seattle (Admiral) branch will not be open, but it’s regular hours today for our area’s other libraries.

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: Providence Mount St. Vincent is celebrating its 100th anniversary today starting with a 10:30 am ceremony, continuing with a noon “group hug” photo outside the building, and including a free outdoor family movie at 5 pm. (4831 35th SW)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SALE: Not just rummage-sale items, but plant starts too! 11 am-3 pm. (1409 SW 107th)

SOCCER SENIOR NIGHT: Big night for the Wildcat boys – here’s the announcement:

Tonight is Senior Night at Walt Hundley Field when West Seattle hosts Eastside Catholic at 4:00. Seniors Sam Holman, Charles Twombley, Will Jacobs, Finn Olander, Rex Reifel, Aleister Alfstad, Gavin King (L to R), and Hayden Rayner, and Devon Ghali (not pictured), will play their final game for the Wildcats. (Photo by Brandon Faloona) A short ceremony to honor the seniors will follow the game.

(34th/Myrtle)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Acid Tongue onstage at 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Sugar Bones, Thief Motif, M. Femme. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

FINAL WEEKEND FOR ‘ENGLISH’: At ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. If the ticket link in our calendar listing shows that it’s sold out, check directly with the AW box office.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Gender Envy, Fox Medicine, Mutual Stoke. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!