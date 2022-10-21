WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifts-turned-robberies; on-ramp wire theft; tailgate taken

3 notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

SHOPLIFTS-TURNED-ROBBERIES: Two incidents to report under this category – one happened this afternoon, with a 37-year-old man arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife when someone attempted to stop him from shoplifting at the Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less. According to police-radio discussion, he also was sought for an earlier theft incident at High Point Walgreens. He’s in the King County Jail tonight, sixth booking in five months … A different man is wanted for robbery after a shoplifting incident Thursday at Westwood Village Target ended the same way, with a knife pulled out when store security tried to stop him, according to police. An initial partial description broadcast over police radio: Asian man in his mid-20s, green jacket, white Honda Civic with no plates or possibly a temporary plate, last seen southbound toward Roxbury.

ON-RAMP WIRE THEFT: Today WSDOT tweeted the story of a daylight wire theft on the onramp from northbound I-5 to the West Seattle Bridge:

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, one of our signals techs spotted someone pulling wire out of conduit and a junction box mounted on the side of the NB I-5 ramp to West Seattle Bridge. It didn’t look legit so he had a colleague film & called 911. State Patrol arrived and, with help from the video evidence, arrested the person. While the person had on a hard hat and vest, it was obvious to our worker it wasn’t a real operation. How? A legit signals operation will have warning signs, cones or barrels, a truck with markings and multiple people on site. None of those things were there in this case. So please be on the lookout and if you see something suspicious, call 911 to report it!

You can see the video by viewing the first tweet in the thread here.

TAILGATE THEFT: The photo and report are from Lisa:

I’d like to share that my truck was targeted overnight, and the tailgate was stolen off of it (picture below). It happened on Holden & 17th and a police report has been filed. This is just the most recent incident with our vehicles. A couple of months ago, the driver’s window was shattered. A few months before that, the rear window of our other car was demolished by someone throwing rocks.

It’s just so frustrating.

The report was filed online and they’re still awaiting the number; we’ll add it here when available.