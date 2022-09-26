WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 6 notes

(Thanks to everyone who sent sunrise photos! This one’s from Susanna Moore of WSB sponsor Niederberger Contracting)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s location to find, and return, DIY cleanup equipment is Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), until 6 pm.

LAST DAY: Today is the final day the Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy store in The Junction (4707 California SW) is scheduled to be open, as reported here.

SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School plays Cleveland in slow-pitch softball, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something for our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!