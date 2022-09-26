WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store clerks try to stop thieves; another business burglary; 2 other weekend reports

Five reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE CLERK INJURED: A reader asked us about this incident and we obtained the report today. A clerk was injured trying to stop a would-be shoplifter around 10 am Sunday at Delridge Deli Mart. Police say the victim tried to chase the would-be shoplifter out of the store, when he pushed her to the ground. She was lying on the floor by the register, reporting hip, leg, and wrist pain, when responders arrived; they were told she was assaulted outside the store, managed to get up and go inside, but was hurting so badly she had to lie down again. She was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance. The attacker was described in the narrative only as a “Black male,” but police were working to get the store security video. If you have any information, the incident # is 2022-256634.

From the weekend’s brief SPD summaries, three other local incidents, starting with another case in which a store employee tried to stop a thief:

SHOPLIFT TURNED ROBBERY: Just after 5:30 pm Sunday, police were called to the South Delridge 7-11. A store employee told them a person had left the store without paying for merchandise; they followed the thief out and were subsequently assaulted by a second person wielding a knife. The clerk “armed himself with his own stick,” the summary says, “at which time the second suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk. The suspects fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.” This incident number is 2022-257011.

DON ARMENI ASSAULT: At 8:44 pm Saturday, police were flagged down about a “fight” of some kind at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Here’s the summary:

Two intoxicated involved parties were located and interviewed about their roles in the incident. Both displayed injuries to their faces and hands and were treated on scene by Seattle Fire. These subjects reported being assaulted by a group of twenty 18-20 year-old males in an unprovoked attack. The subjects further reported that no words were exchanged with the suspects before or after the assault, leaving them unsure of any possible motive. The suspects fled the scene in vehicles prior to police arrival and no further specifics were provided by the remaining subjects. One of the subjects reported that his cell phone and wallet had been taken at some point during the incident, but it was unknown by which of the twenty suspects.

Radio exchanges on Saturday night described the attackers as “Asian males.” If you have any information, the report # is 2022-256152.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Just before 1 am Saturday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Westwood Village’s MOD Pizza. They found the back door open, with some kind of key in the lock, and the cash register was missing. The call was recent enough when they responded that they called in a K9, but they had no luck tracking the burglar. This incident number is 2022-255362.

FROM THE DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN FILE: Ian found these car parts dumped at a bus station on Avalon:

Got a Crime Watch report? Once you’ve reported it to police, send it to us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!