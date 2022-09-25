WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning business burglary

We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:

At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.

PLEASE if anyone has any information, contact the West Seattle Police Department and reference incident number 22-256538.