WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: The camera to watch

No new intel so far today on exactly what time SDOT expects to reopen the West Seattle Bridge, but we did learn that the 35th/Fauntleroy traffic camera has been pointed at the bridge’s west entrance so you can see when it’s open there, so we’ve embedded it above. (The high-bridge cameras have not been reactivated yet, although we’re told, again, that they’re trying to get that done in time for the reopening.) Refresh for the latest version of the image, which is updated every minute or two, or go to the SDOT Travelers’ Map to click on the camera and get a window with an option for watching live video. Camera aside, SDOT says the official “it’s open” notification will come first via Twitter, then an SDOT Blog post, then a news release, then email.