WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: More notes, as reopening nears

(Countdown sign outside O’Neill Plumbing [WSB sponsor] HQ in Morgan Junction)

As reported here earlier, SDOT says the repaired West Seattle Bridge aced its “load testing” and remains on track to reopen Sunday after two and a half years. Here are some other miscellaneous bridge-related notes.

WHAT DID YOU PAY? The pie chart above is courtesy of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell‘s office, breaking down the bridge-project price tag in a news release sent in advance of an event tomorrow at which she and other elected officials will discuss the reopening. “Of the project’s $66.94 million repair costs more than half – $37.65 million – came from federal funding sources,” Cantwell’s news release notes.

ABOUT THE WEBCAMS: The SDOT webcams on the high bridge stayed up for much of the closure – until the sign structures were replaced; they’ve been down since then. We asked if they would return in time for the reopening; SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says, “Our traffic operations center has been working on restoring traffic cameras around the West Seattle area. If everything goes according to plan, they hope to have the West Seattle bridge deck cameras operational by the time the bridge opens.” A few others around the area have been down a while too, such as Highland Park Way/Holden, and those are also on SDOT’s list.

DELRIDGE LIBRARY BRIDGE WISHES: Beatriz Pascual-Wallace at Delridge Library sent this photo and report:

Just for fun: Delridge Library invited patrons and staff to share the first place they will go when the bridge reopens. These are the responses so far. Where will you go first???

(We asked about the PCC mention – she explained that was from someone who lives off-peninsula.)

BREWING THE BRIDGE BEER: As mentioned last week, local brewers teamed up to brew a special beer to celebrate West Seattle “reuniting” with the rest of the city, and you’ll be able to try it starting Sunday. The collaborators put together a short promotional video and sent us the link:

OTHER CELEBRATORY EVENTS: The West Seattle Junction Association says the week following the bridge reopening will be full of specials at local businesses and some other ways to commemorate the “reunion” – among the special events the first full weekend with the bridge are the Wine Walk on Friday, September 23rd, and the 8-Bit Brass Band performing at California/Alaska at 5:30 pm Saturday, September 24th.