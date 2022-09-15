WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Test results in, Sunday opening still on

(Reopening countdown sign outside O’Neill Plumbing [WSB sponsor] in Morgan Junction)

The countdown to the West Seattle Bridge reopening Sunday will continue uninterrupted. SDOT has just sent word that the load-test results have been analyzed, and the bridge passed the test:

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has completed the analysis of strength tests conducted earlier this week on the West Seattle Bridge, and the bridge has passed its final safety test. This data confirms the bridge is strong, safe, and ready to reopen on Sunday, September 18. …

Earlier this week, SDOT conducted load testing on the bridge to confirm that it is structurally sound and able to reopen thanks to the repairs that have been completed over the past two and a half years. This testing process involved driving a dozen 80,000-pound trucks on the bridge deck, then actively measuring the bridge’s response to the added weight using sensors.

SDOT is confident that the repaired bridge will stand strong for decades to come, fulfilling its original intended lifespan.

The bridge is stronger and safer now that we have added nearly 60 miles of steel cable “backbone” to the bridge, 100,000 square feet of carbon fiber wrapping, and 240 gallons of epoxy to fill cracks in the bridge’s concrete.

The bridge now includes an extensive, sophisticated bridge monitoring system that can detect subtle movements or any growth of existing cracks. The safety system runs 24/7 and automatically alerts engineers immediately of any issues that would require further inspection.