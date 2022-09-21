TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Third weekday morning with reopened West Seattle Bridge

=6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, September 21st, third weekday with the reopened West Seattle Bridge.

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the low 70s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are back on the high bridge, and today is their third weekday since changes made with the twice-yearly service change; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service.

BRIDGES

High Bridge – here’s the reactivated camera atop the span.

Low Bridge: All restrictions were dropped with the high bridge’s reopening, so it’s open to anyone who wants to use it.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to it, here’s a look at northbound traffic on 99 at Lander.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.