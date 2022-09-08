Summer’s final West Seattle Art Walk and more for your Thursday

We start the list for today/tonight with the last West Seattle Art Walk of summer:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Above is the list of participants in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, 5 pm “until late.” Some venues have art, some pffer food/drink specials, and you can preview many of this month’s featured artists by scrolling through this preview on the Art Walk website.

ART OF MUSIC: Again tonight, two live performances are planned, 6-7:45 pm, to complement your Art Walk wanderings. They’re both previewed here, both outdoors – Taylor John Hardin at WEND Jewelry (3278 California SW), and Trevor Ras at KeyBank Plaza (California/Alaska).

One special stop you might want to make:

CLICK! LAST DAY/NIGHT: As reported here on Wednesday, this is the final day for Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; longtime WSB sponsor), as its prospective buyer couldn’t work out a lease. It’s open 11 am-8 pm today/tonight so you can shop the liquidation sale, visit for Art Walk – in which Click! has long participated – and offer, as proprietor/co-founder John Smersh puts it, “fond farewells.”

Here’s what else is up for today/tonight – from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: The extended season continues for Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale, open as usual, 11 am-8 pm.

ULTIMATE AT FAIRMOUNT: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games are back at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

ROBOTICS OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, Skunk Works Robotics invites families to its open house tonight, 6:30 pm at 11427 3rd Ave S. – not far from West Seattle, and the organization has lots of WS participants.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

OPEN MIC: Starting at 7 pm, C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts an open mic for musicians of all genres.

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Jen Popp)

BENBOW GOES COUNTRY: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!