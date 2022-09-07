BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Click! Design That Fits to permanently close after tomorrow

Last weekend we reported that Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) might permanently close if its prospective buyer couldn’t reach agreement with the building’s owner on a new lease. Click! proprietor and co-founder John Smersh has just sent word that a deal was not reached. Here’s his announcement:

It’s official – the potential new owner of Click! has been unable to negotiate a sustainable lease with our landlord, and as such our last day open will be tomorrow, Thursday, September 8th. We will continue to liquidate our remaining inventory and will be offering store fixtures and other items at garage sale prices. We will be open until 6 pm today (Wednesday) and 11 am-8 pm Thursday, staying late during West Seattle Art Walk for last-minute sales and fond farewells. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the last 18 years with us!

If you’re on the Click! mailing list, John promises “one more email newsletter next week with information on how to stay in touch going forward.” He put the shop on the market in May; it was in The Admiral District for its first six years before moving to The Junction,