SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: What to know for Thursday

As reported here earlier, the Seattle Education Association went on strike first thing this morning. While talks are continuing, at this point it looks like the strike will continue for a second day Thursday. Here’s the information we have so far:

(Photo sent by BJ: Lafayette Elementary strikers this afternoon)

UNION: As of an early-evening statement, SEA says, “The Bargaining Team met with SPS in joint session with the mediator today starting at 10:30 a.m. and continues to make progress. SEA remains united for student supports, reasonable workloads, and respectful pay.” That followed negotiations through much of the night, according to SEA president Jennifer Matter, with whom we spoke at Sanislo Elementary this morning shortly after picketing began. The union statement says: “Unless the district comes to an agreement tonight, the 6,000 Paraprofessionals, Substitutes, Office Professionals, and teachers will be forced to continue the strike and picket again on Thursday from 7:30 – 3:30 pm.” When an agreement is reached, Matter told us, they will be able to call a general meeting “quickly” online to consider it. The union’s bargaining-info page, including a comparison of proposals, is here.

DISTRICT: Seattle Public Schools says that from here on out, it will update families daily by 3 pm. Today’s update, as we noted briefly earlier, officially canceled classes again tomorrow (Thursday, September 8th), which would have been the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. The SPS update also mentions that a mediator is participating: “While we don’t yet have an agreement, both the district and SEA are committed to working on our shared challenges. We are certain that an agreement can be reached that both values educators and serves students.” The district’s bargaining-info page is here.

MEALS: Again tomorrow, the district will offer sack lunches for all students at certain schools. Early this afternoon, we stopped by the Chief Sealth International High School/Denny International Middle School distribution site, which is in the dock area on the east side of the campuses:

The full list of meal sites is on this district webpage.

CITY RESOURCES: The city has published an update on various resources to assist families – see it here. Key point – If needed, starting on Monday, the city will offer eight community centers – two in West Seattle – as “recreation activity hubs”:

Starting Monday, September 12 Hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 5:30 pm at designated centers

Age group 5-12 (school age)

Designated community centers

Offering free recreational programs and activities

Families will be able to register online via ActiveNet starting Thursday, Sept 8th

(Here are the two West Seattle) designated community centers: Alki Community Center

High Point Community Center

We’ll update if any other information emerges tonight.