Remembering Sandra L. Adams, 1938-2022

Family and friends will gather in November to celebrate the life of Sandra Lynne “Sandy” Adams. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community now:

Good things come in small packages, they say. And on freezing cold Wednesday, February 9, 1938, something especially good arrived. Sandra Lynne Chase entered the world in Butte, MT, and began 84 years of delighting, supporting and celebrating people.

Sandy loved West Seattle, and West Seattle loved her. It was her hometown, where she went to school, and where she would settle with her soul mate and husband, Jim Guenther.

Sandy loved people and people were inspired by it. She helped promote and manage innovations at Boeing, then working with Tom Forsythe of the King County Council, and as Deputy Director of King County Public Works. One example: she took an active role in transforming Johnson Pit 30, a former quarry, into a world-recognized art and recreation space.

West Seattle held her heart, and she served the community in many ways, including the West Seattle Chamber, leading the West Seattle Flower Show, and helping ArtsWest Theater become a nationally respected catalyst for new talent and stories.

Sandy was appreciated including recognition by Southwest Youth and Families and as Volunteer Extraordinaire of the theater. She shied away from credit , preferring that energies go into building community. She requested that any donations in her name go to the Resurgence Capital Program at ArtsWest.

She will especially be missed by her large family, including husband Jim Guenther, children Kurt (Deb), Kelly (Katie), and Gayla, and by her five grandchildren and also by the many interns she mentored over the years. Sandy’s smile will forever be missed around the family dinner table where she enjoyed so much life and love and playing Mexican Train.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 3 pm November 5th at ArtsWest.