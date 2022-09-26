FRIDAY: Second memorial ride for Robb Mason, killed in as-yet-unsolved hit-run

(WSB photo, July 29: ‘Ghost bike’ silhouetted during Critical Mass gathering)

More than two months have passed since the hit-run crash east of the low bridge that killed Robb Mason, a West Seattle massage therapist riding home to Magnolia. No arrest reported in the case yet. Critical Mass Seattle paid tribute to Mr. Mason with a memorial ride two weeks after his death, and now Seattle Neighborhood Greenways will do the same this Friday (September 30th). The group is inviting people to either ride with them from downtown or meet them at the collision scene. From the announcement:

Robb Mason was killed while biking home to his wife Claudia in July. He was a loving husband, a caring friend, and gentle soul.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Last year was the deadliest year on Seattle’s streets since 2006, with 30 lives lost. This year is shaping up to be just as tragic.

As we laid out in an open letter to the mayor this summer, these deaths are preventable with proven solutions that his administration can implement now.

Join fellow safe street advocates, the new SDOT Director Greg Spotts, a representative from the Mayor’s office, and Claudia Mason and family and friends in a memorial ride on September 30th to honor Robb Mason’s memory, and raise awareness of the need to invest in traffic safety improvements on the streets of Seattle.