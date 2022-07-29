VIDEO: Bicyclist’s widow tells Critical Mass memorial riders ‘We should be safe’

(WSB photos/video)

Two weeks after her husband was killed by a hit-run driver east of the West Seattle low bridge, Claudia Mason stood near the site tonight, holding his photo, speaking to more than 100 people gathered in his memory.

As shown in our video, most arrived by bicycle, the transportation mode <strong>Robb Mason was using on July 15th to head home from his work as a massage therapist at a West Seattle clinic. Tonight’s monthly Critical Mass activism ride became a memorial, beneath the utility pole that holds a “ghost bike” tribute:

Riders gathered at Westlake Park downtown before heading southwest. At their destination, they were met – and applauded – by Mr. Mason’s widow, friends, and West Seattle bicyclists. Standing along busy Spokane Street, drowned out at times by the evening traffic, Claudia Mason – noting that she’s a rider too – spoke of the need for safety improvements:

Her husband was savvy and hyper-aware, she said, so “if it could happen to Robb, it could happen to anyone.” After she finished speaking, a voice called out, “We’re so sorry.” Bike bells were rung in support. Then riders placed flowers and candles beneath the pole holding the “ghost bike”:

One rider commented on how well-placed the “ghost bike” is, high on the pole; another agreed while lamenting, “I wish they weren’t needed.”

The driver who hit Robb Mason still hasn’t come forward or been found; police have still not said anything beyond that it was believed to have been a white or silver sedan. If you have any information, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line, 206-233-5000. Meantime, friends have launched crowdfunding to support Claudia Mason, as we reported earlier this week; find that here.