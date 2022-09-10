FOOTBALL: Comeback victory for Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks have their first victory of the season, and they did it in fairly dramatic style Friday night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Neither they nor the visiting Lakeside Lions scored in the first quarter. Lakeside got a TD in the final minute of the first half, going into halftime with a 6-0 lead. That’s where the score stood until the fourth quarter. Lakeside added another TD – and then the Seahawks started their comeback.

After Chief Sealth picked off a Lakeside pass and moved down the field, #5, junior Jamal Guy Jr., got the Seahawks’ first TD across the line with 8 minutes left in the game. With the extra point, they were only behind by 5, 12-7. But it took Chief Sealth until 1:32 was left to get the game-winning TD, run in by #11, senior Dayne Camacho.

Final score: 13-12.

Head coach Daron Camacho‘s Seahawks are now 1-1. Next week, they’re at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle) again, 4:30 pm Friday (September 16th) vs. Franklin.