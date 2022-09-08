FOLLOWUP: Here are the three finalists for Seattle Police Chief

Above are city-provided photos of the three finalists for Seattle Police Chief, announced about an hour ago – from left, interim SPD Chief Adrian Diaz, SPD Assistant Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Police Assistant Chief Kevin Hall. The city’s announcement says 15 people applied for the job, and were interviewed by the search committee, which narrowed the list down to an unspecified “select number” who took a city-charter-mandated test over the past two days. Next step is an interviewing process that will include a forum to be shown on Seattle Channel one week from tonight; written questions are still being accepted here. You can read about the finalists’ background in today’s full announcement.