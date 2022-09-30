BIZNOTES: West Seattle Brewing Tap Shack’s last night; Homefront’s upcoming closure; 15th/Roxbury plan

Three biznotes this afternoon:

TAP SHACK’S LAST NIGHT: West Seattle Brewing reminds us that this is the final night for its Alki Tap Shack (2536 Alki Avenue SW), as reported here a month ago. The weather’s perfect to stop by one last time; Hannah from WS Brewing says “We will have beers, bikes, and bbq, a partnership with Peace Peloton! Starting at 6, Jones BBQ; 7:00-ish, DJ Big Ugly, party into the night!” WS Brewing will continue at its “mothership” location (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW). Ampersand Coffee next door also is affected by the site’s impending redevelopment but will remain open in its current building one more month, then plans to move into the former Tacontainer until the new building is done.

HOMEFRONT CLOSURE: Just up the block – thanks for all the tips about Homefront Smoothies and Ice Cream‘s impending closure at 2622 Alki Avenue SW.

We finally were able to catch up today with proprietor Saravy. She says October 31st is their last day; they lost their lease, and her understanding is that the site owners want to give the space to a relative’s business. Homefront has been there for more than 20 years. Apparently other businesses in the building are staying, according to the one we’ve been able to reach so far. Saravy is looking for another Alki location where she could reopen Homefront, but hasn’t found a new site yet; if you have any ideas, let her know.

15TH/ROXBURY: Several readers asked about the banner on the northwest corner of 15th/Roxbury, announcing a future café. We checked with the building’s owner, Michan of West Seattle Window and Door. She said they are removing the banner as they’re not ready to discuss the plan yet. But WSWD is opening a showroom in the building, which will be open by appointment, on the lower level next to the vape shop.