YOU CAN HELP: Here’s how to become a SUNGuide!

Love wildlife? Plants? Parks? Here’s a volunteer opportunity we’ve been asked to let you know about:
Become a SUNGuide!
Seattle Urban Nature Guides enhance, promote and foster appreciation of nature by connecting families, students and the community with their Seattle parklands, and provide educational opportunities for all.
As a SUNGuide, you will:
● Develop Job Skills such as public speaking, education techniques and group engagement
● Enjoy a community of fellow volunteers and city staff
● Receive FREE Training on Pacific Northwest flora and fauna, habitats, environmental-education techniques to connect with a wide variety of audiences, and equity concepts
● Lead hands-on learning experiences in a variety of settings from playgrounds to beaches
● Familiarize yourself with Seattle’s diverse parklands while helping others do the same
Application deadline is Saturday, August 20th; training begins Saturday, August 27th. To apply please visit our website:
Environmental Education Volunteering – Parks | seattle.gov
Questions? Contact Penny Rose at penny.rose@seattle.gov
