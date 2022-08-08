YOU CAN HELP: Here’s how to become a SUNGuide!

Love wildlife? Plants? Parks? Here’s a volunteer opportunity we’ve been asked to let you know about:

Become a SUNGuide!

Seattle Urban Nature Guides enhance, promote and foster appreciation of nature by connecting families, students and the community with their Seattle parklands, and provide educational opportunities for all.

As a SUNGuide, you will:

● Develop Job Skills such as public speaking, education techniques and group engagement

● Enjoy a community of fellow volunteers and city staff

● Receive FREE Training on Pacific Northwest flora and fauna, habitats, environmental-education techniques to connect with a wide variety of audiences, and equity concepts

● Lead hands-on learning experiences in a variety of settings from playgrounds to beaches

● Familiarize yourself with Seattle’s diverse parklands while helping others do the same

Application deadline is Saturday, August 20th; training begins Saturday, August 27th. To apply please visit our website:

Environmental Education Volunteering – Parks | seattle.gov

Questions? Contact Penny Rose at penny.rose@seattle.gov